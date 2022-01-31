Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape after his girlfriend Harriet Robson's alleged assault. Robinson had earlier shared pictures on social media of the bruises she had suffered after alleged physical abuse by the England forward but later deleted the images. In the light of this incident, Manchester United have also suspended their academy graduate, stating that the footballer will not return until further notice.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, per @TheAthleticUK pic.twitter.com/ZuKQnnbHiN — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2022

