Manchester United vs Club Brugge, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch MUN vs BRU Round of 32 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester United face Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32. The tie is delicately poised at 1-1 at the moment and the Red Devils cannot afford to put their foot off the gas. Manchester United are fifth in the EPL points table and though the Champions League qualification is in sight, a Europa League trophy will do wonders to the morale of the squad in addition to making sure they make it to Europe's premier competition next season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Club Brugge live streaming details in UEL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Paul Pogba Meets Instagram Star Just Sul in Dubai, Duo Engage in Comical ‘Dab’ Celebration (See Videos).

Club Brugge created few decent chances in the first leg and are a threat on the counter. They will need to be at their very best to make it to the next round. Eric Bailly is likely to start ahead of Victor Lindelof in partnering skipper Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence. Bruno Fernandes should start given the importance of the game with the returning Scott McTominay also pushing for a place in the starting eleven. Anthony Martial has stepped up his game in the last few matches and will be looking to continue his fine goalscoring form. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might give his utility players like Juan Mata a chance to shine against Brugge given his lack of playing time. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Out at Paul Pogba’s Agent Mino Raiola.

Ruud Vormer and Emmanuel Bonaventure have been ruled out of the contest owing to injuries which is a huge blow for the visitors. Eder Balanta is suspended for the contest and his place in the team will likely go to Mats Rits. Hans Vanaken is in the form of his life at the moment and could pose trouble for Manchester United.

When is Manchester United vs Club Brugge, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 encounter between Manchester United and Club Brugge will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The MUN vs BRU match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 28, 2020 (Friday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Club Brugge, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live telecast of Manchester United vs Club Brugge Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 clash is available on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of EUL 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the live action of MUN vs BRU match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Club Brugge, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Club Brugge for its online fans in India. Manchester United are slowly and steadily hitting peak form. The hosts should have no problem progressing to the next round where tougher assignments awaits them.