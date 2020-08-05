Manchester United host LASK in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16 tie. The match is scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester on Wednesday (August 5). The Red Devils have almost confirmed their berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament and will try on extend their golden run in the forthcoming game. On the other hand, LASK have struggled since the restart of the season and will have to put on an extra-ordinary performance to defeat the home team. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, mid-fielders for MUN vs LAK match. Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will step into the upcoming game as definite favourites as they registered an emphatic 5-0 victory when they faced LASK the last time. Also, apart from their FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, Manchester United performed quite impressively in the Premier League where they finished at the third spot. While, LASK have failed to register a single victory since the restart of the season. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal dream11 team for the upcoming game. Jose Mourinho Takes a Dig At Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes For the Number of Penalties.

Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Without a doubt, David de Gea (MUN) should be the goal-keeper for this game.

Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Gernot Trauner (LAK) must be the players in your defence.

Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Dominik Frieserand (LAK) and Peter Michorl (LAK) should be picked as midfielders in your dream11 team.

Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Odion Ighalo (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Marko Raguz (LAK) must fill the remaining slots.

Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20 Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Gernot Trauner (LAK), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Dominik Frieserand (LAK) Peter Michorl (LAK), Odion Ighalo (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN), Marko Raguz (LAK).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be selected as the captain of your team while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) can be chosen as vice-captain.

