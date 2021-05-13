Manchester United and Liverpool play out their suspended game tonight at Old Trafford with the former league champions still in with a chance to qualify for the Champions League next season. Chelsea’s loss against Arsenal means Jurgen Klopp’s team is currently seven points off the Blues with a game in hand. The schedule crunch is a huge issue for both Manchester United and Liverpool at the moment and both sets of players and coaching staff have to adapt to the situation accordingly. Manchester United’s heavily changed side lost out to Leicester City while Liverpool saw their three-game winless run come to an end against Southampton. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Opts Out Of Euro 2020 As He Targets Pre-Season With Reds.

Harry Maguire’s ankle injury rules him out of the crunch game for Manchester United while Anthony Martial and Daniel James are still out. The hosts are all set to recall Fred, Scott McTominay,Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back into the starting eleven. Edinson Cavani has been scoring for fun off late for Manchester United and the Uruguayan legend will be eager to continue his good run in front of the goal.

Ozan Kabak, Naby Keita and James Milner are not yet fit to take field for Liverpool in what has been an injury ravaged season for the club. The front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane continue to be the preferred attackers for Jurgen Klopp with Fabinho managing central midfield. Thiago Alcantara will occupy the right side of a midfield three with Georginio Wijnaldum pushing forward from the left flank.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on May 14, 2021 (Friday) at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The game is set to begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online on Manchester United vs Liverpool match can catch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

Manchester United’s key player will be raring to go against Liverpool after a brief rest and the hosts certainly start as the favourites. The game is interesting as nothing short of three points will do for Liverpool and thus there is a lot of pressure on them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).