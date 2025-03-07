The English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur found themselves at the wrong end of the result after Lucas Bergvall’s deflected shot found the back of the net. Both sides struggled to create any solid chances in the game. Spurs, after a poor run in the league were looking to get some positive result from the European competition lost some ground in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. The second leg of the fixture will be played on March 14. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25

Full-time in the first leg. pic.twitter.com/TlQLmfgPJ2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)