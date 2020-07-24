AC Milan (MIL) will take on Atalanta (ATA) in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. MIL vs ATA clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 24, 2020 (late Friday night). Both teams met in December last year and Gasperini’s men ran out as 5-0 winners on that night. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for AC Milan vs Atalanta can scroll down below. Juventus Suffers From a Shocking Defeat Against Udinese in Serie A 2019-20 Game, Fans Want Maurizio Sarri To Quit Bianconeri.

AC Milan have a chance to move to fifth in the points table with a win tonight. Stefano Pioli’s men are unbeaten post lockdown and will be looking to continue that run when the second-placed team comes to town. The Rossoneri’s have already defeated two of the top four teams is the last few weeks. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Spotted on a Dinner Date With Serie A Presenter Diletta Leotta, Sets the Tongues Wagging.

With Juventus losing against Lazio, Atalanta now have an opportunity to cut the gap at the top of Serie A to just three points and give themselves an unlikely chance of winning the league heading into the final few matches of the season.

AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) must be the keeper in for your team.

AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Theo Hernandez (MIL), Toloi (ATN) and Hateboer (ATN) must be the players in your defence.

AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Franck Kessie (MIL), Giacomo Bonaventura (MIL), Marten de Roon (ATN) and Josip Ilicic (ATN) must be the players in your midfield.

AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be Rafael Leao (MIL), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) and Alejandro Gomez (ATN).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) must be your captain while Josip Ilicic (ATN) can be named as your vice-captain.

