It’s that time of the year again. Christmas fever is on and team Liverpool was quite cheerful ahead of the holiday season. The players were seen donning Santa Claus caps and the official account of the Reds shared a video of the same on social media. The players were all smiles as they posed for a happy picture. The team does have a good reason to be happy about as they won their last EPL 2020-21 game against Crystal Palace by 7-0. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored a brace in the game. Mohamed Salah Omitted From Starting XI Against Crystal Palace After Admitting That He Could Join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Egyptian was left out of the starting XI which became the talk of the town. Prior to that, Salah had expressed his disappointment for not been given the captain's band during the Champions League 2020-21 game. Salah also did not rule out the link-up with Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now let's have a look at the pictures and the videos shared by Liverpool on social media.

Video

It's that time of year again... 🎅 pic.twitter.com/HBQX1haYdh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2020

Jordan Henderson and James Miller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson)

The team will play a home game against West Brom on December 27, 2020. As of now, Liverpool stands on number one of the EPL 2020-21 points table. The team has 31 points in their kitty winning nine games and four of them ended with a draw.

