Not everything is fine in the Liverpool camp especially after a startling revelation from Mohamed Salah where he went on to say that he was quite unhappy with the fact that he was not offered captaincy during the match between Liverpool and FC Midtjylland. He spoke about the same during an interview and also did not rule out the fact that he could join Real Madrid and Barcelona in future. Post this, Mohamed Salah has been omitted from the Starting XI against Crystal Palace in the EPL 2020-21. The Reds have been hosted by Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

In the interview, Salah had spoken about how disappointed he with Jurgen Klopp for not being given the armband for the captain. 'Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it's a coach's decision. I accept it," he said during the interview. While speaking about his linkup with Real Madrid and Barcelona, he said, "I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future. But right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again," he said.

Just after this interview, something unexpected happened and Salah had been dropped from the starting XI.

⭐️ TEAM NEWS ⭐️ Here’s the Reds to face @CPFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

The match is currently underway at Liverpool is one up in the match. Takumi Minamino was the one who scored the goal for the Reds at the third minute of the game.

