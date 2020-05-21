Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Sweat it Out With Liverpool & Team, Players Maintain Social Distance While Training (See Pics)

Liverpool team maintain social distancing at Melwood (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After Jurgen Klopp returned to Melwood yesterday, the players of Liverpool FC not only joined their manager but also sweated it out at the stadium. However, the practice was done keeping in mind the norms of social distancing as they stood away from each other throughout the session. The players of the team trained in smaller groups. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and others were spotted in the nets and needless to say that they were quite happy to train after a long gap of almost a couple of months. The team had suspended all their sporting activities from March itself after the outspread of the coronavirus. Jurgen Klopp Returns to Melwood, Liverpool Shares 'New Ways of Training' (See Pics).

The official account of Liverpool shared the snaps of the players sweating it out in the nets. Prior to this, we told you that the social media page of The Reds had also shared the snaps of the training facility of the team. The training facility of the Reds looked well sanitised and had kept in mind the safety of its players as their topmost priority. You can check out the pictures below:

Naby lad & Sadio Main 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XQ8kKO0peP — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Another one

Keeping our distance 📏 pic.twitter.com/A5Lw389CYA — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

All smiles

Salah

Day one of small group training: Done ✅👊 View the full Melwood gallery ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Stay safe

The players like Jordon Henderson and Fabiano were quite elated to comeback and posted tweets about the same.

Glad to be back here! 🔴🔙 pic.twitter.com/QwEESdquPp — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 20, 2020

Henderson

Van Dijk

Feels good to be back 💪 𝗔𝗟𝗟 the content from today's Melwood sessions... with plenty of interesting hairstyles 👀😆https://t.co/WtUyvl5HiK — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

The impending season of the EPL 2019-20 is expected to begin by June this year. All the matches will be conducted behind closed doors in the absence of fans. Bundesliga has already begun their games behind closed doors.