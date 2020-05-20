Jurgen Klopp Returns to Melwood, Liverpool Shares 'New Ways of Training' (See Pics)

Jurgen Klopp Returns to Melwood (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus has truly gripped the entire globe and not just the sporting activities but also the people have been confined to their homes. With La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga making a comeback, the EPL has also started preparing for the players to return to training. Now from Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp was the first one to return to Melwood. The players and the support staff had gone back to their homes after the live-action had been stalled and also the Reds had suspended all their activities since March 13. But not anymore. EPL 2019-20 Remaining Matches to be Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venue Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report.

The Reds have taken utmost precautions keeping in mind the safety of the players and the support staff as well. 20 clubs had voted in favour of the return of the playing returning to train in smaller groups. The teams would also have to keep the norms of social distancing while training. The players also can’t wait for the live-action to start soon. The official account of the Reds posted a picture of Jurgen Klopp reporting back to Melwood. The team shared the snaps of the same on social media and said that they were ready for a new way of training.

Ready for the boys. Ready for a new way of training 💪 pic.twitter.com/P98WDk7yQh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Jurgen Klopp

Morning, Reds 👋 The boss and Pep are back at Melwood 😃 pic.twitter.com/xHvl8LeF9L — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Jurgen Klopp was over the moon to return to training and cant wait to get back into a routine. "I was over the moon, I would say. I couldn’t wait for a while now, so I am really happy that we are able to do this again – going back to Melwood, having small group training and stuff like this," he said during an interview with the official channel of Liverpool.