The 2022 Durand Cup season will kick off with a clash between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa. The encounter will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a winning start to their campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa live streaming details can scroll down below. Durand Cup Schedule 2022 Schedule, Teams, Date and Time in IST and All You Need To Know About Asia’s Oldest Football Tournament.

FC Goa are the reigning champions and will be looking to defend their throne. The Guars were crowned as the champions last October as they defeated Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the finals. Both teams have a number of quality players in the ranks and they will be aiming to lead their team to victory on the opening day.

When is Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Clash (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa clash Durand Cup 2022 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Durand Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games of the Sports18 1 channel. So fans can tune into the Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV channels to catch the Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa clash on their TV sets.

How to Watch Live Online Streaming of Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022?

Voot Select, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will provide the live streaming of Durand Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the Voot Select app or website to watch Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa clash online. JioTV will also stream the game live for its users.

