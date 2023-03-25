Morocco will be taking on Brazil in an international friendly at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier with the team looking to build on their phenomenal run in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The African side played in the semi-finals of the event where they were defeated by France. The Cup run involved knocking out Portugal and Spain which goes to how far this team has come. The Atlas Lions certainly have become part of the footballing heritage but their board will want the team to grow even further. Brazil have named Ramon Menezes as their interim manager and after another disappointing run in a World Cup main event, the Selecao need a win to spread positivity amongst their fans. Morocco versus Brazil starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Selim Amallah and Amine Harit miss out for Morocco due to injuries but Romain Saiss is fit again and should start for the side. Hakim Ziyech played a key role for the Atlas Lions in the World Cup and he will once again be tasked with creating the chances for likes of Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri. Sofyan Amrabat in midfield is the player that makes the team tick with his passing range.

Andrey Santos, Robert Renan and Vitor Roque are the youngsters called up by Brazil while several big names like Allison, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Richarlison are missing. Casemiro will captain the Brazil side post the retirement of Thiago Silva. Antony and Vinicius Jr will play on the wings with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo leading the attack. Lucas Paqueta will make those darting runs in the opposition box and try and help the attacking players.

When is Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Last World Cup's semifinalist Morocco are all set to face Brazil in an international friendly match on Sunday, March 26. The game will kick off at 3:30 am IST at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match?

Morocco vs Brazil match has no broadcaster in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of this game on TV.

How to Get Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online?

Morocco vs Brazil friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans however can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams. Brazil will be made to work hard in this game and the tie is likely to end in a scored draw.

