Manchester United (MUN) will take on Arsenal (ARS) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. MUN vs ARS clash will be played at Old Trafford on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the table but a win will move them into the top 10. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to created MUN vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Team, can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Manchester United have been inconsistent at the start of the season and as a result, find themselves 15th in the points table. The Red Devils have won two games so far in EPL and both of them have come away from home. So with yet another, top team visiting Old Trafford, Ole Solskjaer's men will be hoping to end the disappointing run. Meanwhile, Arsenal are 12th in the table, but have lost three of their last four in the league and hope to turn their form around at a stadium where they haven’t won in more than a decade.

MUN vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

MUN vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN), Kieran Tierney (ARS) and Hector Bellerin (ARS) must be your defenders.

MUN vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Bukayo Saka (ARS) and Dani Ceballos (ARS) must be your midfielders.

MUN vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) must be your forwards.

MUN vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Hector Bellerin (ARS), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Marcus Rashford (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS).

Marcus Rashford (MUN) must be your captain for this game while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).