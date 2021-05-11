Manchester United will hope to keep Man City waiting for their crowning moment when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side welcome Leicester City. Manchester United vs Leicester City (MUN vs LEI) match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Old Trafford on May 11 (Tuesday). Brendan Rodgers’ side are fighting for a place in the top four to secure Champions League football for next season while United have already secured that position and will want to finish second, although they mathematically still stand a chance of usurping City to win the Premier League. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MUN vs LEI match should scroll down for all details. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Update: Uruguayan Striker Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United.

United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, where they fought back from a goal behind, secured a top-four finish for Solskjaer’s men. The victory was also the 10th time United came back from a goal down to win a league match this season, the most by a team in a single edition of the competition. United Captain Harry Maguire suffered an ankle setback against Villa and is out of this match while Solskjaer also confirmed after the game that he will make wholesale changes for the match against Leicester City. Rodgers will also want to keep an eye on the FA Cup final against Chelsea this weekend when he picks his team for this match. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Bayern Munich Ready To Join Manchester United, Chelsea in Race To Sign Borussia Dortmund Winger.

Manchester United vs Leicester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Kasper Schmeichel (LEI) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Leicester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alex Telles (MUN), Caglar Soyuncu (LEI) and Timothy Castagne (LEI) will be selected as the defenders for this side.

Manchester United vs Leicester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Juan Mata (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), James Maddison (LEI) and Youri Tielemans (LEI) should be picked as the midfielders.

Manchester United vs Leicester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Jamie Vardy (LEI) and Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) will be three forwards.

We will pick Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Edinson Cavani (MUN) should be made the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Leicester City match.

