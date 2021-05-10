Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to raid Borussia Dortmund again. This time for Jadon Sancho, who has been tipped to leave Dortmund this summer. Sancho has been linked with a move away from Dortmund since last summer with Manchester United said to be in pole position to sign the England winger. But Chelsea are also chasing the 21-year-old and now reportedly Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in Sancho, who is out of contract at Dortmund in June 2023. Bayern’s interest in Sancho come as a surprise given the presence of Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Douglas Costa already at the club. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Lower Price Tag for England Winger Amid Manchester United Links.

Sancho was close to leaving Dortmund last summer with Manchester coming all-out for him. But the Premier League club failed to reach an agreement with Dortmund, who held on for 120 million Euros and refused to sell the England international unless their demand was met. United though were the only club vying for Sancho last summer while Bayern and Chelsea have also shown interest in the winger this season. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Striker Hold Talk With Barcelona Amid Manchester United Interest.

According to reports, Bayern Munich are prepared to join the race for Sancho this summer after winning a record ninth Bundesliga title. Bayern have in the past raided Dortmund for Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and others and are reportedly once again preparing to make a bid to prise Sancho away from the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc recently confirmed that Sancho already has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the club that allows Dortmund to sell him if the club receives the right bid. Reports suggest the club is ready to sell Sancho for any price around 78 million Euros this summer. Manchester United are, once again, expected to renew their interest in the winger but they could be involved in a three-way race with Chelsea and Bayern now ready to bid for Sancho.

