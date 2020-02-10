NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Jamshedpur FC (Photo Credits: Instagram / Jamshedpur FC)

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will square off against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) on February 10, 2020, in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match no 79. The game will be held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Both teams are out of the playoff race and will now look forward to ending the season with pride. Antonio Iriondo men have only one win in their last 9 games, while Sergio Castel and his other members of Highlanders haven't tasted victory since their last 10 games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 Team prediction of NEUFC vs JFC in ISL 2019-20. We will also help you with tips to pick best teams for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC. NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Live Football Score.

The host NorthEast United FC will look forward to giving some entertainment to their fan in the first dead rubber match of this season. Highlanders will be playing without Provat Lakra and Nikhil Kadam against Jamshedpur FC. NEUFC managed a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters last week, while Jamshedpur FC lost to Mumbai City FC by 2-1 due to the last moment goal scored by Bidyananda Singh in the injury time.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – The goalkeeper for your Dream11 team should be Subhasish Roy Chowdhary of NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The four defenders for your Dream11 team should be Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC), Mislav Komorski (NEUFC), Narender Gahlot (JFC) and Joyner Laurenco (JFC).

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – It would be wise to go for four midfielders and they should be Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Noe Acosta (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Memo Moura (JFC).

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – The remaining two slots should be filled by forward and they should be Sergio Castel (JFC) and Farukh Choudhary (JFC)

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Sergio Castel, he has scored a total seven goals in this season, which is much more than any player playing in this match between JFC vs NEUFC. While considering the consistency Aitor Monroy (JFC) can be elected as vice-captain for your Dream11 team.