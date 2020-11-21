NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 2 of Indian Super League 2020-21. NEUFC vs MCFC clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday (November 21, 2020). After a positive transfer window, both teams will be looking to start the new season with a winning note. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21 Match 2 Preview: NorthEast United FC Take on Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Both teams have new managers at the helm and after the disappointment of last season, would be hoping for a much better outcome this time around. NorthEast United have added Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla to their ranks to address their problem in front of the goal. Meanwhile, Mumbai City have recruited Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre, further bolstering the attacking options in their team. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated: ATK Mohun Bagan Tops Points Tally.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Wayner Vaz (NEUFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC) and Mourtada Fall (MCFC) must be the defenders in your team.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC) and Hugo Boumous (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Wayner Vaz (NEUFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), – Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC).

Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) must be the captain of your Fantasy team while Federico Gallego (NEUFC) can be named as then vice-captain for NorthEast United vs Mumbai City clash in Indian Super League 2020-21.

