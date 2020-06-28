Manchester City will take on Newcastle United in the quarter-final of FA Cup 2019-29. The match will be played on Sunday (June 28) at St. James’ Park in New Castle. As Liverpool have secured the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola’s Men will next aim to retain the FA Cup and they will be determined to defeat New Castle in their own backyard. However, Newcastle have been unbeaten since the restart of the season and will leave no stones unturned in the forthcoming encounter. Meanwhile, football fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for NEW vs MCI match. SHF vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sheffield United vs Arsenal Football Match.

In the on-going season, the two teams have locked horns once, in the Premier League in November, where the game resulted in a 2-2 draw. So, the forthcoming game is quite expected to go down to the wire. However, the home team will have a lot of injury concerns as the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie are doubtful for the Sunday clash. Manchester city is also not likely to name its strongest side Fernandinho, who got a red card against Chelsea, will not feature in this game while Sergio Aguero is ruled out. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Martin Dúbravka (NEW) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ciaran Clark (NEW), Jetro Willems (NEW) and Benjamin Mendy (MCI) should be the defenders.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Miguel Almirón (NEW), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), David Silva (MCI), Robert Hernández (MCI) are the best choice for midfielders in the forthcoming game.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The three strikers for the quarter-final clash will be Dwight Gayle (NEW), Joelinton (NEW) and Raheem Sterling (MCI)

Miguel Almirón can be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while Kevin De Bruyne can be chosen as vice-captain.

