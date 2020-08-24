Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are geared up for the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final against Bayern Munich. Neymar has been central to the French club making their first UCL final in history and although he is yet to score, the Brazilian has assisted a goal each in the last two knockout games and has looked in great touch. Neymar, who lives a jolly and cheerful life, was seen entering the stadium in Lisbon for the final with his big music box and danced his way into the dressing room. Fans will hope, the 28-year-old can dance his way into the Bayern net and lead PSG to their maiden Champions League trophy in the club’s history. PSG vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Score Updates.

A video, viral on the internet show the Brazilian entering the Stadium of Light – where the final will be played – carrying his big music box and was wearing his dancing shoes. Neymar sported the white x Air Jordan 4s boots as he entered the stadium. PSG vs Bayern Munich Final Champions League 2019-20: Quick Stats You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Summit Clash.

Neymar Enters Champions League Final Stadium Wearing Dancing Shoes

Neymar has brought his dancing shoes to the #UCLfinal 🕺 pic.twitter.com/qDMUImSMYP — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 23, 2020

The PSG star forward was seen in a jovial mood and he danced his way along with his teammates Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian even stopped midway to show some of his dancing steps to the fans on a screen on the way to the dressing room. Check out the video for yourself.

Neymar in Jovial Mood As He Arrives for UCL Final

Pressure? What pressure? Neymar is taking the #UCLFinal in his stride 🔊 pic.twitter.com/vccC1c2EED — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2020

Neymar has scored thrice and assisted four times, including one each in the quarter-final and semi-final, in this Champions League season. He has, however, failed to find the net in PSG’s last two UCL matches. In the last two matches in Portugal, Neymar has 10 shots but is without a goal.

Fans will, however, hope the Brazilian has saved his best for the last. PSG are playing their maiden final and will aim to win not their first-ever Champions League trophy but also a second European title after the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996.

