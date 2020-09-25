Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria has been handed a four-match ban for spitting on an opponent during the highly-tensed PSG vs Marseille match in Ligue 1 last week. Di Maria was spotted spitting on Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during the match, which saw five players red-carded and allegations of racial abuse by Neymar. The suspension was confirmed by Ligue 1’s disciplinary committee and will be in effect from September 29 following PSG’s match against Reims on Monday. The suspension will end on November 8. Luis Suarez Allegedly Cheated In His Language Test, Uruguay Footballer Caught Up in Cheating Row Prior To Failed Juventus Transfer.

The committee also announced that Neymar’s allegations of racial abuse during the game by an opponent player will be investigated on September 30. Neymar was sent off during the match for slapping Gonzalez on the head during a confrontation between the players towards the end of the game. The Brazilian, however, hit back at Gonzalez and accused the Spaniard of using a ‘monkey’ slur which the Marseille defender has denied.

Neymar was shown a straight red card for slapping Gonzalez and received a two-match ban while PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was handed a six-match ban for kicking Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, who was also sent-off for his involvement and suspended for three matches. Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Leonardo Paredes was banned for two matches for his red card during the match.

