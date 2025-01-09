In a major development, Neymar Jr has said that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last. The 32-year-old's career has been riddled with injuries but the forward is determined to regain fitness and feature in the tournament that is slated to be held in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. Neymar witnessed a series of heartbreaks in the past three editions of the FIFA World Cup, where Brazil failed to capture what would have been a sixth title. The Brazilian forward had made a return to action in 2024 after an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear but had to be subbed off in just his second appearance due to a hamstring injury. Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal, Brazilian Striker Shines In Friendly Game For Defending Saudi Pro League Champions (Watch Video).

Speaking to CNN, the 32-year-old Al-Hilal star confirmed that the 2026 edition will be his last appearance at the FIFA World Cup. I will try. I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team. I know this be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it." At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Brazil suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Croatia in the quarterfinals. Neymar had experienced a severe back injury during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Neymar is the top-scorer for the Brazil national football team with 79 goals to his name. He had surpassed the legendary Pele in the list of most goals for Brazil when he scored against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifying match in 2023. Brazil currently occupy the fifth spot in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers with five wins in 12 matches and will need to pick up pace in their upcoming matches with the top six sides making it to the marquee tournament in 2026.

