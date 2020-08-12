Later tonight, PSG is all set to take on Atalanta in the Champions League 2019-20 match which will be held in Portugal. The match is all set to happen at 12.30 am IST. Ahead of the game, Neymar Jr and his team PSG reached Portugal and the fans can't stop cheering for the Brazilian footballer. Fans on social media also took to Twitter to cheer for the former Barcelona footballer. The netizens posted tweets cheering for Neymar Jr. Talking about the contest, PSG has never won against the Italian opposition. Four of their games ended with a draw and Atalanta won a couple of games. How to Watch PSG vs Atalanta, UCL 2019-20 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of UEFA Champions League in IST.

Atalanta began their Champions League 2019-20 campaign with three back-to-back losses but then fought their way in the tournament to seal a berth in the Round of eight. For now let's have a look at the video of Neymar Jr making an apperance and then the tweets posted by the netizens who are cheering the footballer.

📽 O HOMEM JA SAIU DO HOTEL!!! Neymar a caminho do Estádio ❤ pic.twitter.com/mPJIEw8m8Z — Memesneymar (@memesneymar) August 12, 2020

Tweets:

Even the official accout of UEFA Champions League posted a video of his goal

🇧🇷 What type of performance will Neymar deliver tonight? 🔴🔵 #UCL pic.twitter.com/fApfj7L1VG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020

Please don't let us down

Neymar please don't let us down please you was our one and only hope please score hat trick ball⚽⚽⚽ against Atlanta please score win UCL for us this season with PSG please🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 win🏆 — Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ96708049) August 12, 2020

Another one

Last one

The matches were supposed to happen eralier this year, but it was dueto the outburst of the COVID-19 that the matches are happening at one single venue. The winners here would be proceeding to the final four of the tournament.

