Neymar Jr Turns 28! Friends and Fans Set Internet Buzzing With Birthday Wishes for PSG Star (See Tweets)
Neymar Jr celebrates his 28th birthday on February 05, 2020 (Wednesday). The Paris Saint-Germain forward, widely celebrated as the next best footballer and a legend in making, has already lifted the Champions League title and is the third-highest goal scorer for this national team Brazil. One of the most followed personality, Neymar has often dazzled fans with his mesmerizing skills and eye-catching performances. Already among the most loved footballers of this generation, Neymar’s fans and friends have flooded social media with wishes and love for their favourite footballer. From Memphis Depay to scores of fans across the world, Neymar has been wished by many across the globe. Believe It or Not! Neymar for Third Consecutive Year Missed a Match on His Birthday Due to Injury.

He is the most expensive footballer of all-time. He attained the status when PSG signed him from FC Barcelona for a whopping €222 million in 2017. Since then Neymar has guided PSG to two league titles and a Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and a Trophee des Champions title in three years at the club. Talismanic Brazil forward has also scored 66 times in 76 appearances for the French champions, 13 of which have already come this season. Neymar Birthday Special: A Look at Some Best Goals by the Brazilian Footballer.

The birthday boy will, however, be eye the elusive Champions League glory with PSG – which was one among many primary reasons he traded Barcelona for France. Neymar has already lifted the Champions League title with FC Barcelona in the 2014-15 season when the Blaugrana club became the first-ever in history to win the treble. Neymar during his time at Barcelona became an instant hit after pairing up with Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez with the trio breaking scoring records in successive seasons.