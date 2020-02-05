Neymar Jr Turns 28! Friends and Fans Set Internet Buzzing With Birthday Wishes for PSG Star (See Tweets)

Neymar (Photo Credits: Getty)

Neymar Jr celebrates his 28th birthday on February 05, 2020 (Wednesday). The Paris Saint-Germain forward, widely celebrated as the next best footballer and a legend in making, has already lifted the Champions League title and is the third-highest goal scorer for this national team Brazil. One of the most followed personality, Neymar has often dazzled fans with his mesmerizing skills and eye-catching performances. Already among the most loved footballers of this generation, Neymar’s fans and friends have flooded social media with wishes and love for their favourite footballer. From Memphis Depay to scores of fans across the world, Neymar has been wished by many across the globe. Believe It or Not! Neymar for Third Consecutive Year Missed a Match on His Birthday Due to Injury.

He is the most expensive footballer of all-time. He attained the status when PSG signed him from FC Barcelona for a whopping €222 million in 2017. Since then Neymar has guided PSG to two league titles and a Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and a Trophee des Champions title in three years at the club. Talismanic Brazil forward has also scored 66 times in 76 appearances for the French champions, 13 of which have already come this season. Neymar Birthday Special: A Look at Some Best Goals by the Brazilian Footballer.

Memphis Depay Wish Friend Neymar

Happy bday bro! Everybody knows you a world class player, but they don’t know the world class person you are! Thanks for showing me that Bro. Plenty love 🙏🏽💜 @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/NzOoiYabPV — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) February 4, 2020

Clearing Misconceptions

On his birthday, let's clear out the biggest misconception about Neymar with this video: He doesn't track back!!! Seriously? Neymar is one of the most complete footballer in the world, and in fact tracks back to defend a lot. Happy birthday Ney!!🎉🎉pic.twitter.com/cLwmwKhisv — Akshay(fan) (@Neylegacy) February 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to the Cynosure of All Eyes

Happy Birthday to in my eyes, the best player in the world this season: Neymar Jr. pic.twitter.com/K3cCNJCfsH — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) February 5, 2020

Happy Birthday to One of Most Talented Footballers

You can troll him for his diving,but you can’t deny that he is the best talented player in the world!!! 👑 Happy birthday ney!!🥳 #neymarjr @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/GVVikBh4jA — i.mr.msd (@imrmsd1) February 5, 2020

Happy Birthday Neymar

Happy Birthday to Neymar, Despite of being injured half the season and missing many games we see him with great names at the end of the season which shows what he's capable of and what he has done. Still a dream to see him winning the golden ball at least for once, which he will pic.twitter.com/B2IrphJIHw — Faiq (@therealfaiq) February 5, 2020

Neymar At Barcelona

Throwback when Neymar was at FC Barcelona, miss him and I want him back. pic.twitter.com/jls8ORH7q9 — 𝕽𝖚𝖇 (@Manizuela) February 5, 2020

Happy 28th Birthday Neymar

🇧🇷 Happy 28th Birthday to Neymar. This man was a completely different beast at Barcelona. One of the greatest dribblers the game has ever seen, ridiculous baller. 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/n9PzDnTtKT — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 5, 2020

The birthday boy will, however, be eye the elusive Champions League glory with PSG – which was one among many primary reasons he traded Barcelona for France. Neymar has already lifted the Champions League title with FC Barcelona in the 2014-15 season when the Blaugrana club became the first-ever in history to win the treble. Neymar during his time at Barcelona became an instant hit after pairing up with Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez with the trio breaking scoring records in successive seasons.