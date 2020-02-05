Believe It or Not! Neymar for Third Consecutive Year Missed a Match on His Birthday Due to Injury, Hosts Lavish Birthday Bash

Neymar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

He is the most expensive footballer of all-time and also celebrated as the true heir to Lionel Messi’s throne of greatness in world football. But irrespective of all the talent and skill he possesses, Neymar, it seems can’t really sustain himself for a long period of time. Ever since his world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for €222 million Neymar has missed more games for the French giants then playing for them. In three years at PSG, Neymar has racked up 76 performances from a possible 163 while missing 58 others with injuries. In was 59 when PSG travelled to Nantes and would be 60 Lyon come visiting Parc des Princes next week in Ligue 1. Yet, Neymar was seen partying two nights before on his birthday and exactly the same time for PSG’s next game. Neymar Birthday Special: A Look at Some Best Goals by the Brazilian Footballer.

Neymar’s latest setback appears to be a rib bone injury which he suffered during PSG’s 5-0 rout of Montpellier in the French league. The win took the French Champions 15 points clear in the Ligue 1 2019-20 but at the cost of their talismanic forward. For Neymar, the injury also sheds light on an interesting troika of injuries and birthday parties. Neymar has, now for three successive years, missed matches for PSG post his birthday party. Neymar Jr Birthday Special: What Is Neymar’s Net Worth? Is Neymar Married? And Some Other FAQs About the PSG Striker.

Like the previous two years, Neymar once again threw a birthday bash for his teammates and friends and has now missed the next game with an injury. While the injury had nothing to do with Neymar’s birthday party, it once again brought to light an interesting coincidence of injuries and birthday parties and why Neymar should avoid it in the foreseeable future. Neymar Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Brazilian Footballer As He Turns 28.

Incidentally, a thigh injury in 2017 kept him out from taking part in the match immediately post his birthday party, while it was a foot injury that prevented him from playing for PSG in the intervening night. And Neymar continued the same tradition by injuring his rib bone ahead of his 28th birthday and missed the Nantes game, which was on the same day as his birthday.

Asked about the birthday bash which was less than 48 hours after Neymar’s lavish birthday party, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel was sceptical about allowing his players to attend such parties before a match. "I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white," the German was quoted as saying by Goal.

"Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not. Is it the worst thing in the world? No. It is a shame because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated." PSG next host Lyon next Monday.