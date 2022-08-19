England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticised Kylian Mbappe for shoving his compatriot Lionel Messi during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier last weekend. The former Red Devil stressed that he is displeased with the way Mbappe, one of the stars in world football at the moment, behaved with Messi, one of the all-time greats. Last weekend, PSG clinched a thumping 5-2 victory over their French oppositions. During that game, a feud between Neymar and Mbappe started which is believed to be grown big at this point. Neymar vs Kylian Mbappe Feud at PSG: Parisian Club Takes Formal Action To Address Rift Between Star Footballers

In PSG's win, the young French attacker, who has recently renewed his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, had a fight with his once-friend Neymar over a penalty. After missing from the spot in the first penalty, Mbappe wanted to take the second penalty won by him, with the Brazilian refusing to hand him over the ball. Meanwhile, the camera caught Mbappe giving a shove to the Argentine maestro with his shoulder while going to confront Neymar. This moment of Mbappe bumping into Messi caught the eye of the fans and people are calling the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner 'arrogant.'

While talking about this incident, Wayne Rooney slammed the French forward and reminded him that at his age Messi had already won four Ballon d'Ors which still has not been won by the 23-year-old attacker. Reacting to the incident, Rooney told Depar Sports, "A 22-23 year old player throwing a shoulder at Messi... I have never seen a bigger ego than this in my life. Someone remind Mbappe that at 22 years old, Messi had four Ballon d'Ors." According to Italian media reports, the recent rift between Neymar and Mbappe has divided the PSG dressing room in two parts, with Sergio Ramos and Messi taking the Brazilian's side. Meanwhile, it must be noted that Mbappe wanted Neymar gone just after completing his contract renewal at PSG this summer.