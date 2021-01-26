NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: ATK Mohun Bagan will look to cut-down the six-point gap with table leaders Mumbai City FC when they play NorthEast United FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. ATK Mohun Bagan are second in the points table with 24 points from 12 matches and are six points far from leaders Mumbai City. They can shorten the gap to three points with a win against NorthEast United, who recently ended their seven-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

NorthEast United FC are sixth in the standings with only 15 points from 12 matches. They have won only thrice this ISL season and have drawn six of their 12 games. They were beaten 0-2 by ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous meeting between both these sides earlier this season. NorthEast United FC are still three points away from the fourth position – which is the final playoffs berth.

When is NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The game will be played on January 26 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs ATKMB clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

