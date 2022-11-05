NorthEast United will face Kerala Blasters in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on November 5, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams eye for valuable three points move up in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. RoundGlass Punjab FC Announce Their Squad for I-League 2022–23 Campaign

Kerala Blasters have started their campaign well with win against East Bengal in their first match. They were handed a big defeat by ATK Mohun Bagan in their second game and that put them in a losing streak of three games. Forwards Dimitri Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou are yet to make their mark. The men in yellow will definitely want to get some momentum back from this game. On the other hand, Northeast United had a disastrous start to the campaign as they are yet to win a game after four matches. They have to get three points from this home game to get their campaign going.

When Is NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on November 5, 2022 (Saturday). The NEUFC vs KBFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

