Nottingham Forest for large parts of the campaign, sat comfortably in the top four of the English Premier League but a poor run of games has seen the drop to the seventh spot. They however are still in with a chance to get into the top five as they face rivals Chelsea, who are currently fifth. The Champions League qualification race is going down to the wire and Chelsea can ill afford to not be amongst the Europe’s elite for the third season in a row. For a club of their stature, it is imperative they play to their true potential here and cross the finishing line.Sunderland Beat Sheffield United 2–1 To Secure Premier League Promotion With Tom Watson’s Stoppage-Time Winner at Wembley Stadium.

Chris Wood will lead the attack for Nottingham Forest in a 4-2-3-1 formation with their standout performer Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga will be deployed on the wings and will use their pace to create chances out wide. Nicolas Dominguez and Elliot Anderson should sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Christopher Nkunku will be leading the forward line for Chelsea with Nicolas Jackson suspended. Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino are all ruled out due to injuries which further complicates matter for the blues. Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke are the pick for the two wide attacking spots while Cole Palmer continues to feature as the no 10, the heart and soul of their attacking play.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham will take on the visiting Manchester City at home in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 25. The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the City Ground and starts at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace Beat Wolves As Joel Ward Bids Goodbye to Selhurst Park (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels. For Nottingham vs Chelsea, online viewing options, readers can scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect this Chelsea team to secure three points here despite not playing their best football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).