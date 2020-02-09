Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid Players Celebrate Toni Kroos' Goal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming & Live Telecast in IST: League leaders Real Madrid have an away tie against Osasuna in the Spanish La Liga where they will look to maintain their three points lead over Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane's men saw their Copa Del Rey campaign come to an end in the midweek defeat to Real Sociedad, which was a shock to many considering the form they were in. The Los Blancos will need to come up with a response to that defeat against Sociedad. Since Real Madrid play before Barcelona, they have the chance to go six clear at the top albeit temporarily. Osasuna are 12th in the points table with consistency being a huge problem for them this season. They have two defeats and draws in their last five games which is not ideal preparation for such a huge game.

Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez have been left out of the squad to face Osasuna due to fitness-related issues. Winger Gareth Bale is expected to start having passed the fitness test. The likes of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos will once again be the key for Real Madrid with the duo in fine form. Casemiro and Luka Modric are indispensable in midfield and Osasuna will do well to keep them quiet.

Chimy Avila, Ruben Martinez and Antonio Lattore continue to miss games for Osasuna which has had a huge impact on their results. Aridane Hernandez is suspended but Darko Brasanac comes in the squad after serving his suspension. Robert Torres is a key man up front for the home team but will need good service from midfield. Enric Gallego could be given a start to freshen things up in the final third.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will be held at the El Sadar football Stadium in Pamplona on February 09, 2020 (Sunday(. The La Liga 2019-20 encounter between Real Madrid and Osasuna is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2019-20 is not being live telecast in India as there no broadcasters available for the competition in the country. Fans will therefore not find the Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match on any television channels. They can, however, keep an eye on online platforms to follow the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can find the live streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Viewers can also get moments from the game on the respective social media pages of both Real Madrid and Osasuna. Meanwhile, to stay updated with the live scores from the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match, fans can follow LatestLY. Real Madrid have some quality player in their ranks and they will dominate the play against Osasuna. The visitors should come away with an easy three points from this fixture.