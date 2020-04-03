Out of Nowhere! Boy Scores Spectacular No-Look Goal and Celebrates in Cristiano Ronaldo Style (Watch Video)

Young Boy Scores No-Look Spectacular Goal and Celebrates in Cristiano Ronaldo Style (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There is nothing more fun than tasting success after repeated failures. And when success is beyond what you had comprehended, it brings pleasure and uncontrollable joy. A video manifesting just that has gone viral on the internet. And in distressing times as these when most of the world is compelled to sit at home to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus, this video offers hope, inspires and reiterates that there is daylight at tunnel’s end. The video is of a teenage boy playing football along with his friends on asphalt clad surface perhaps in some locality in Brazil. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Crazy Bicycle Goal During Juventus vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2017-18 Relived by Los Blancos (Watch Video).

In the video, the children can be seen using mini-goalposts on both sides of a road and are playing barefoot. As it looks they have formed two teams and have already started their match. Among them, a young boy with the football in his foot runs past three defenders, cuts across another and fires at goal but his shot is stopped on-line by the last defender.

His teammate, however, makes an imaginative pass towards the opposition goal. The teenage boy then appears from the sidelines and scores a spectacular no-look goal with his first touch. His teammate’s left-footed curled pass falls exactly on place for the teenager to net a screamer leaving the opposition astonished on seeing that piece of skill. The young boy then goes on a winning run and celebrates by mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘sii’ goal celebration.