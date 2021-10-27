Paul Pogba on Wednesday lashed out at The Sun for using 'big lies to make headlines' following a report published by them which talked of him snubbing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after their heavy defeat to Liverpool. There have been reports of a growing sense of tension and unrest in the Manchester United camp following a string of poor results and it all seemed to escalate to a new high after they were thrashed 5-0 by Jurgen Klopp's ruthless Reds at Old Trafford last weekend. The report by The Sun claimed that the French midfielder stalled his talks of a new contract at United following the defeat and that he snubbed under-fire manager Solskjaer. Mohamed Salah’s Hat-Trick Humiliates Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Loses 0-5, Fans Trend #OleOut!

Pogba retaliated angrily to the report, stating that it was pure lies and nothing else. Take a look at his tweet below:

Big lies to make headlines pic.twitter.com/VBQiBxSuNO — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 27, 2021

Pogba had a good start to this season, scoring four assists in his very first game but has slowly dropped off the radar with United's poor form in their last few matches. As a matter of fact, he was preferred by Ole in the starting XI since United's 2-4 loss to Leicester City and things have only become worse after that. Speaking later on, he said, "We’ve had these kinds of games for a long time. We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals – we need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change.”

United, playing a potentially season-defining match against Liverpool, collapsed to a thumping loss which even saw some of the home fans leave the stadium at half-time. Liverpool were too good for Manchester United with Mohamed Salah continuing his brilliant form with a hat-trick. United failed to even score one goal, a result which left many speculating and even reporting that the players have lost confidence in Ole.

