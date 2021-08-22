Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United still remains uncertain but the record Premier League champions have no intentions of selling the French midfielder according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite him entering the final year of his contract with the club. The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils with PSG and Real Madrid tipped as his next destination. Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes Nets Hat-Trick.

Paul Pogba arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 for a record fee and since then has been inconsistent with his performances. However, the 28-year-old has started the new footballing season in great form, providing three assists in the 5-1 win over Leeds United in Manchester United’s first Premier League match of the season.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, who are hoping to tie him to a new deal. Although Paul Pogba is yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United and is linked to a number of clubs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the 28-year-old will not be leaving the club in this transfer window.

‘Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes’ the Norwegian boss told reporters. ‘If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Manchester United you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level,’ he added.

‘I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play. For me, to make players stay at Man Utd when you see a good squad and get good results that helps.’ He said further.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been optimistic about Manchester United extending Paul Pogba’s contract beyond the current season. The Norwegian in an interview last week said ‘If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he [Paul Pogba] wants to do.’

