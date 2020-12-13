Paul Pogba might be on his way out of Manchester United and Juventus are looking to bring the midfielder back to Turin. The Frenchman spent 4 years at the Italian ide, inning league title in each season and establishing himself as one of the best in the world. However, the 27-year-old has struggled since returning to Manchester United in 2016 for a record move, Pogba has struggled to live up to the expectations. Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Set For Red Devils Exit, Juventus Return On Cards.

According to the Mirror, Juventus are planning to bring in Paul Pogba back as early as this January with the Italian giants considering a loan deal for their former star. Bianocneri hope that Red Devils will allow the midfielder to leave as there are doubts over his long-term future at Old Trafford with the Frenchman’s contract running out soon.

It is understood that the loan deal will come with an obligation to buy next summer. Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently stated that his client is ‘unhappy’ at the club and will not ‘sign a new contract’. These comments have urged Manchester United to find a way out for the 27-year-old to avoid selling him for free once his current deal ends.

Paul Pogba’s contract with Manchester United runs out in 2022 and the club are willing to let the midfielders go for a slashed transfer price in order to get some return on the initial investment of 89 million pounds made on the world cup winner back in 2016.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to accept a transfer fee of around 50 million pounds for the midfielder, which is significantly lower than his initially set market value. The 27-year-old earns around £300,000-a-week at the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).