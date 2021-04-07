Chelsea will take on Porto in the first leg of the Quarter Final clash in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on April 07, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both sides will be looking to take an early lead in the tie. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Porto, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus 3–2 Porto Goal Video Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League.

This will be the only second knockout tie between Chelsea and Porto with the Blues coming out on top with a 3-2 aggregate win during the Last 16 fixture of the 2006-07 edition. The Portuguese side have lost five times against the Premier League giants in the competition, only losing more times to Real Madrid.

When is Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Porto Leg 1 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on April 8, 2021 (Thursday). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Chelsea vs Porto match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Chelsea vs Porto leg 1 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India.

