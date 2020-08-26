Football fans must brace themselves as the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 is set to get underway on September 3. Defending champions Portugal recently announced a strong squad for the first two matches against Croatia and Sweden. The 23-men side comprises of several big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Pepe alongside some fresh talent in the form of Joao Felix and Beto. The Portuguese side was undefeated in the inaugural edition of the tournament and are also touted to retain their title successfully. In fact, they haven’t made many changes from their winning team last year. Cristiano Ronaldo Named in Portugal’s 24-Man Squad for 2020–21 UEFA Nations League September Fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was last seen in action during the recently concluded Champions League, will have the onus to net the goals while he’ll be supported by Manchester United’s mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes. Rui Patricio will be the first choice to don the goal-keeping gloves with Beto and Jose Sa will in the back-up. Veteran Danilo Pereira will handle the department in the right-back while Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo will fight for the other RB position in the playing XI. UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Draw: Holder’s Portugal Placed in Group of Death Along With France and Croatia.

Portugal Squad!!

📋 Esta é a nossa equipa para o início da Liga das Nações: que comece a defesa do título! 🏆 #TodosPortugal 🇵🇹🆚🇭🇷 📅 05/09 às 19h45 🇸🇪🆚🇵🇹 📅 08/09 às 19h45 (Hora Local) 📋 This is our squad for the Nations League kick-off: let the title defense begin! 🏆 #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/1jSPSw96LV — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) August 24, 2020

Raphael Guárico is expected to take the left-back position while Mario Rui will be his back up. Bernardo Silva, Pizzi, Goncalo Guedes and Joao Felix will be the main wingers in the team. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will be the leading striker of the team while Diego Jota and Rafa Silva will fight for second striker spot.

Ronaldo will once again lead the side and will aim to guide Portugal to glory. Also, the side consists of eight players from the Premier League with half of them being from Wolves. With the team not being changed much from the last year’s tournament, Portugal certainly has a chance to become the Nations League champions for the second time.

Portugal Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pizzi, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Pepe, Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Anthony Lopes, Rui Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto.

