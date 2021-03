Premier League 2021-22 Dates

📅 #PL Shareholders have agreed the start date for the 2021/22 campaign ➡️ https://t.co/kRLyUsmeyV pic.twitter.com/LFNDf84L29 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 25, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).