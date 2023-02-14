It is the clash of the titans in the UEFA Champions League as PSG play host to Bayern Munich in their first leg of the Round of 16 clash. The two teams have met in a Champions League final in recent memory with the German giants coming out on top in that game. Winning the biggest prize in Europe has been top of the agenda for the PSG owners but they are yet to taste success. PSG are top of the French Ligue 1, but their form of late has been very inconsistent. But they will fancy themselves to do well at home. Bayern Munich are involved in a tough battle in the German Bundesliga with a host of clubs involved in the title race. Their technical superiority means they can challenge any team in Europe, whether home or away. PSG versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Jakub Jankto, Czech Republic and Sparta Prague Midfielder, Comes Out As Gay.

Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt for PSG with the French striker missing the last three games due to fitness concerns. Lionel Messi is available and should feature alongside Neymar in the attacking third, with Vitinha as the playmaker. Marco Verratti is a key player in midfield, as his ability to beat the press makes him an ideal choice against Bayern Munich. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos in defence have their task cut out.

Sadio Mane, Manuel Nuer, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez are the players missing out with injuries for Bayern Munich. Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, will start as a full-back with Matthijs de Light and Dayot Umpecano in the backline. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich form the midfield pair with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker. Valentine’s Day 2023: Take a Look at LaLiga Footballers Who Rekindled Romances With Their First Loves.

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. The game will be held on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcast for UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. It will be an entertaining game, with both sides likely to play out a scoring draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).