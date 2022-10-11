Paris Saint Germain hosts Benfica in a Group H fixture in the UEFA Champions League with both sides tied on 7 points at the moment. The Parisians hold the top spot in the points table courtesy of a superior goal difference. For large parts of their game last week, the two sides were equals with not much chance created at both ends. This evening's fixture at Parc de Princess would be different though with the PSG dominating sides at home. They have some of the best players in world football in their squad but the challenge always has been their integration with the club yet to win a European crown. Opponents Benfica will not change their game plans much as it seemed to have worked in the previous leg. PSG versus Benfica will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Antoine Griezmann Joins Atletico Madrid From FC Barcelona, Signs Contract Until 2026

Lionel Messi is out for PSG which is a huge blow for the home side. The Argentine skipper suffered a calf problem at the Estadio da Luz and has failed to recover in time. He is joined by Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches, and Presnel Kimpembe on the sidelines. Kylian Mbappe will play as the lone striker with Neymar and Paolo Sarabia as the playmakers behind him. Marco Verratti and Vitinha will be tasked with winning the midfield battle.

Lucas Veríssimo, Joao Victor, and Morato are ruled out for Benfica with fitness issues. Goncalo Ramos is a threat for PSG with his goal-scoring prowess and Rafa Silva will be deployed as the no 10 behind the striker. Joao Mario and David Neres on the wings will need to fall back and help in defence with the visitors not expected to dominate possession.

When is PSG vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. The game will be held on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Benfica match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. PSG may be missing a few key players but they have enough firepower about them to claim three points this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).