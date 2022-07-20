PSG continue their pre-season as they take on the Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in a friendly fixture. The clash will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on July 20, 20222 (Wednesday) as the Parisian giants carry on with their preparations for the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG, pre-season fixture live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Train With Kids Ahead of PSG vs Kawasaki Club Friendly in Japan (Watch Video).

This will be PSG's second pre-season fixture as they started with a 2-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen. The Parisian giants produced decent performance while giving important minutes to their star players and will be aiming for something similar this time around as well. PSG Launch New Jordan Away Kit For 2022-23 Season (See Pics & Video).

When is PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale friendly clash will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 04:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-Germain Twitch channel. So fans in India can watch the live streaming of this match on these platforms. Besides, one can follow the social media accounts of both teams to stay updated about what's happening in the match.

