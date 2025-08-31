La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Barcelona will look to go level on points with league leaders Real Madrid when it takes on Ray Vallecano in an away tie this evening. The Catalonians produced an enthralling comeback in their victory over Levante in the last game. Manager Hansi Flick, though, will feel his side cannot afford to let their guards down early on in the campaign and it is imperative they stitch a series of victories in the early stages as they look to defend their title. Opponents Ray Vallecano are 11th with a win and a loss so far. It will be their first league home game of the campaign and they will count on their fans to be their strength. Rayo Vallecano versus Barcelona will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:00 AM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Ray Vallecano will have Florian Leejune and Luiz Felipe as the central defenders with Augusto Batalla as the goalkeeper. Jorge de Frutos will play as the lone striker up top in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Pedro Diaz featuring in a no 10 role. Pathe Ciss and Unai Lopez will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the home team.

Robert Lewandowski is back training with the Barcelona first team and it will be interesting to see if he features. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo make up the front two for the visitors, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as the wide attackers. Marcus Rashford has struggled for form since making his move on loan and he will have to content himself with a place on the bench. Lamine Yamal Goes Public With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Sensation Celebrates Argentine Singer’s 25th Birthday in Style With Heart-Shaped Balloons, Cake and Flowers (See Pic).

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Date Monday, September 1 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, September 1. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match is slated to be played at the Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga online viewing options. Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Barcelona will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

