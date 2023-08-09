Inter Milan will continue their pre-season campaign with a game against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. The 2022/23 Champions League runner up were in Asia recently where they faced Al-Nassr and PSG. While the match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr ended in a draw, they did defeat PSG which should have lifted the spirit of the squad. With the Italian Serie A still two weeks away from commencing, these games provide an ideal opportunity for the Inter players to gain some much-needed match sharpness. Red Bull Salzburg have already started their campaign but by no means there will be any drop in their intensity for this friendly. Red Bull Salzburg versus Inter Milan starts at 10:30 PM IST. Inter Milan Sign Veteran Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer From Bayern Munich As Replacement for Andre Onana.

Yann Sommer is all set arrive at the club as a replacement for Andre Onana, who is now a Manchester United player. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will be part of a two-man attack with Nico Barella, Davide Fratesi and Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield. Inter Milan will line up in a 3-5-2 formation which is tailor made for their counter-attacking style of football.

Fernando, Luka Susic, Daouda Gundo and Justin Omoregie are the big names missing out for Salzburg due to injuries. Aleksa Terzic and Mads Bidstrup will be part of the starting eleven for the Austrian outfit along with Oscar Gloukh and Dorgeles Nene getting the nod in the attacking third. Alexander Schlager recently made his way back to the club and should be the first-choice keeper.

When is RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

RB Salzburg will lock horns with Inter Milan in a pre-season club-friendly match on Wednesday, August 9. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Wals bei Salzburg, Austria. Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s Return From Injury Still Unclear After New Operation.

Where to Get Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of the match will not be available on TV, it will be live streamed. Fans can access the live streaming of the RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan game live on RB Salzburg official app and website. Fans can also catch in-game updates from the teams' social media handles. Red Bull Salzburg will be a tough nut to crack for Inter Milan and the game could well end in a 1-1 draw.

