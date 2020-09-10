Paris Saint Germain will be taking on RC Lens in their opening game of the Ligue 1 2020-21 season. The clash will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens, on September 10, 2020 (late Thursday night). Defending champions PSG take on newly-promoted Lens in their first game of the new domestic season. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RSG vs Lens in Ligue 1 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Neymar Jr Among Three PSG Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Say Reports.

RC Lens earned promotion last season but suffered a loss in their opening fixture of the season against Nice. This will be PSG’s first match since the heart-breaking defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The French champions are lack on first-team players as several members including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were tested positive for coronavirus and as a result, will miss at least this fixture. Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive for COVID-19.

When is RC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

RC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain clash in the Ligue 1 2020-21 season will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on September 11, 2020 (Friday). The clash is scheduled to start 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of RC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Ligue 1 2020-21 in India. Hence fans will be unable to catch the live action of RC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain on their television.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of MRC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match?

Despite there being no official broadcaster for Ligue 1 2020-21 season in India, fans can still catch the action online. FanCode will provide the live streaming of RC Lens vs Paris Saint Germain. Indian fans can tune into FanCode website or app to catch the live action of the new French domestic season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).