PSG are all set to take on Lens in a Ligue 1 2021-22 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday, December 5. The match would begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). PSG have been in great form in Ligue 1 this season with just one defeat in 16 games. With 41 points so far, they are well and truly on course for recapturing the Ligue 1 title after losing it to Lille last season. But they have to continue winning, having played out a 0-0 draw in their last match against Nice. Mauricio Pochettino's side should not lack firepower upfront even without Neymar, who is sidelined with a long-term injury to his ankle. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Ballon d’Or for Seventh Time, Thanks PSG & Former Club Barcelona

Lens are sixth on the points table, having not won for five matches in Ligue 1. Despite the fact that they have done considerably well this season, they would have to do better against a side like PSG, who would be tough to contain at home. Mauricio Pochettino's side are expected to win this match comfortably.

When is for Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Lens vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France on December 5, 2021 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

