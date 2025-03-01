The Spanish La Liga title race is turning out to be a thrilling affair with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid going hammers and tongs for ascendency in the points table. Barcelona currently leads the standings courtesy a superior goal difference with second place Real Madrid, with both at 54 points. Atletico Madrid are just a point away from the two giants. Real Madrid face Real Betis in an away tie this evening with the Los Blancos hoping to secure only a third win in six matches. Carlo Ancelotti knows the tough battle ahead for his troops and he will want them focusses. Opponents Real Betis have 35 points from 25 games and are up to seventh. La Liga 2024–25: Struggling Real Valladolid Earns Rare Point in 1–1 Draw Against 10-Man Las Palmas.

Antony is all set to feature against Real Madrid with the Manchester United loanee winning his appeal against a red card in Real Betis’ last game. Cucho Hernandez will lead the attack with former Spanish international Isco as the playmaker behind him. Johnny Cardoso and Sergi Altimira will be the central midfield duo.

Jude Bellingham is suspended for Real Madrid while Dani Ceballos is out injured, leaving the visitors short in midfield. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr should form a two-man attack with Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz as the wingers. Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchoumaeni are the two box-to-box midfielders. Check out Real Betis vs Real Madrid match details and viewing options below.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play away game as they take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 1. The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, match will be played at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match viewing options below. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Checkout the Real Betis vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid will dominate the game from the onset and should secure a routine 2-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).