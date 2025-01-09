La Liga unregistered both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor on December 31, 2024, after football club Barcelona missed a deadline and failed to prove they were compliant with the Spanish league's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. But as of now Pau Victor and Dani Olmo have been granted temporary playing registration as Spain's top sports court, the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), reviews Barcelona's appeal against La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Athletic Club 0–2 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal, Gavi Score As Blaugrana Ease Past Los Leones To Seal Supercopa de Espana Final Berth (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

The CSD ruled that both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor would be available for selection until a final decision has been taken. However, none of the two players in the Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 clash. Barcelona were able to secure an easy win by a scoreline of 2-0 over Athletic Club to secure a spot in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final.

La Liga released a statement in which a clear disagreement was stated and the statement read, "The content of the resolution will be studied carefully in order to present the appropriate appeals, without prejudice to expressing its absolute disagreement with it"

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was happy with the decision and mentioned that it is a morale boost for the club. Hansi Flick said, "I’m really happy for these two guys, but I’m also happy for the whole team. After the information, you could see the reaction on the bus it was good. The whole club is happy about this decision, which we believe is the right one. They are happy, and it was a great signal for us before the match." Lamine Yamal Perfroms Neymar Jr Celebration After Scoring in Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final, Video Goes Viral.

Barcelona contest this interpretation of the rule and submitted 52-page appeal to CSD. While a final ruling might take up to three months, some sources suggest that it may come sooner. In the interim, the court has allowed Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).