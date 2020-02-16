Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid (Photo Credits: @realmadriden)

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Real Madrid are at home to Celta Vigo looking to go three points clear of Barcelona at the top of the Spanish La Liga table. The Catalonians won their fixture against Getafe yesterday which got them to 52 points which is the same the Los Blancos have accumulated playing a game less. This season’s Spanish top-flight football should go down to the wire with these two great teams battling it out every weekend. Zinedine Zidane in his second stint as the boss of Real Madrid has now got his squad playing his brand of football which is brilliant to see. Opponents Celta Vigo are 18th and have a relegation battle in their hands. A defeat tonight will certainly make their situation more precarious. Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo - Live Football Score.

Eden Hazard will make his much-awaited comeback against Celta Vigo which should please Real Madrid fans. The Belgian skipper has been missing in action for the past three months and should be given a few minutes by Zidane. Karim Benzema will be flanked by Isco and Vinicius Junior while Casemiro and Federico Valverde will have the midfield responsibility. Luka Modric and Gareth Bale may have to content themselves with a place on the bench.

Hugo Mallo is suspended and will not feature against Real Madrid, and apart from him, all other players are available for selection by Celta Vigo boss Oscar Garcia. Fedor Smolov should be the focal point in attack while Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu is the pivot in central midfield and majority of the attacking play will be orchestrated by him. Iago Aspas has the skills to tear apart any team provided he is fed properly.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will take place on February 17 (Late Sunday Night) at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Spanish La Liga 2019-20 match is going to be held at Santiago Bernabeu.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20 (Sony Pictures Sports Network did telecast previous season) in India. This means Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will not be live telecast in the Indian Subcontinent.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

As there is no official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga, matches will not be live-streamed on apps such as Hotstar or SonyLiv but one can still catch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. You can also follow LatestLY for live football score updates. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Celta Vigo, and they should have a little problem extending their run.