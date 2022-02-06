Real Madrid would face Granada in La Liga 2021-22 on Monday, February 7. The match would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Los Blancos suffered a shock defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals and they would be aiming to return back to winning ways. Real Madrid would now turn their focus on La Liga and hope to start winning again, so that they can consolidate their top spot on the points table. They currently have 50 points, three more than second-placed Sevilla and anything less than a win in this game can open up the title race. That is something that Real Madrid would not want at this stage. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 37th Birthday With A 'CR7' Cake and Georgina Rodriguez (See Post)

Los Blancos are favourites to win the match but Granada cannot be taken lightly. Sevilla's draw against Osasuna has presented Real Madrid with a great opportunity to build on their lead. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

When is Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Granada clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 7, 2022 (Monday) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Granada live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Granada clash.

