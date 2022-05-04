Robert Lewandowski is tipped with a move away from Bayern Munich in the summer. There are a number of clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 33-year-old. Spanish giants Barcelona tipped as his next destination. However, reports suggest that the Bavarian club want the striker to see out his contract and are unwilling to let him leave. Barcelona Deny Meeting With Polish Striker's Agent.

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern Munich, under no circumstances, will negotiate a sale for star man Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker's current deal with the Bavarians runs out in 2023 and he is yet to sign an extension. Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta.

It is understood that Bayern Munich have made it clear to Robert Lewandowski and his agent that they will not let the striker leave in the summer. The Bavarian outfit wants the 33-year-old to remain with the club and see out his contract.

Barcelona seemed the favourites to land the Polish international as he was set to move away from the German champions. However, after recent developments, the possibility of that move happening are extremely thin. The 33-year-old might have to force his way out.

Bayern Munich chief president Uli Hoeness recently offered his thoughts on the forward's situation and is confident the striker is staying at the Allianz Arena. 'I assume one hundred percent that Robert Lewandowski will play for Bayern next season,' he said.

Barcelona have made the 33-year-old their top priority and are willing to offer him a three-year deal, something Bayern aren't too keen on just yet. However, the Bavarians are open to the possibility of extending the striker's contract in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).