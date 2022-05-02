Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad for the next season and a goalscorer is among the top priority. Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is tipped to move to the Catalan club in the summer with the deal nearing a close. However, the Blaugranas have denied meeting with the Polish star's agents. Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has denied reports the club has held a meeting with Robert Lewandowski’s agent over a summer transfer. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bavarian giants. Barcelona were tipped as a possible destination, but suggestions that talks have already taken place have been dismissed.

'There was no meeting with Lewandowski’s agent. Also, I don't like to speak about the negotiation process - it's something private. We don’t like to discuss players who are under contract with other clubs,' Barcelona director Mateu Alemany said in an interview with Movistar.

There are a lot of speculations over Robert Lewandowski's future. Bayern Munich reportedly want the striker to continue after another season of 40+ goals while helping the club to lift a 10th successive Bundesliga title.

The Polish international has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2023. However, he wants to resolve his situation in the summer and is ready to walk away from the club if a new deal isn't offered.

Barcelona are reportedly working on landing the 33-year-old as he looks for a new challenge in his career. However, if the striker decides to leave, the Catalans will have to pay a substantial transfer fee while operating under the financial restrictions imposed by La Liga.

