Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo had to be substituted early from the game after he collided with team-mate Gavi. The center back has been one of the more prominent players for the Catalan giants under Xavi. It is likely that the Uruguayan international will miss the remainder of the season after being stretchered onto an ambulance against Celta Vigo. Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Nets Brace As Catalans Continue Winning Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute of the game. Ronaldo Araujo and Gavi went to head a looping ball and collided with each other mid-air in the process. The Uruguayan attempted to continue after the coming together but collapsed onto the field.

Watch the Incident

Ronald Araújo was taken away in an ambulance after he clashed heads with Gavi. pic.twitter.com/LMot6I8GW4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2022

He was then looked after by the physios on the pitch and following diagnosis stretched onto an ambulance. The center back was immediately taken to the hospital.

Barcelona in their statement have announced that the defender has suffered a concussion as a result of the collision. He will undergo further tests at the hospital and the recovery will determine his availability.

Official Statement

LATEST NEWS | Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing pic.twitter.com/XdcgtO2dpn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2022

Speaking of the game, Barcelona won the match 3-1 to continue their winning run. Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Catalan giants before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace to see the side through.

Ronald Araujo has been one of the star performers for Barcelona since breaking into the first team. However, it is likely that with two games left in the season and the Catalans already being qualified for the Champions League, the Uruguayan could miss the remaining fixtures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).